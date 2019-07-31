Home

Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
Diana Lynn LINDQUIST


1954 - 2019
Diana Lynn LINDQUIST Obituary
Age 65, of Forest Lake, MN Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Peacefully passed away at home on July 27, 2019, after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma. Diana was born on May 13, 1954 in St. Paul, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Vernon Evers; and brother Vernon "Butch" Evers. Diana is survived by her loving family: husband of 47 years, Tom; children, Jamie, TJ (Bogusia), and Missy (Derek Vaughn); grandchildren Noah, Grace, Vivienne, George, and one due in December; additional family members and friends. A Hawaiian themed Celebration of Diana's Life will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear Lake at 3:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m., and reception immediately after the service. Guests are asked to wear Hawaiian or colorful attire.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 31, 2019
