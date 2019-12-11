|
|
Age 82, of Mounds View, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by brother, Clifford. Diana will be missed by her children, Todd (Dawn), Brent, Carolyn Mueller and Angela (Bob) Ponder; grandchildren, Christian, Grace, Faith, Nathan and Emily; brother, Roger Neumann; other family and friends. Funeral Service will be Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11am with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Interment at Mill Town Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019