May 8, 2020, age 79, of Pine City, formerly of South St. Paul. Preceded in death by parents Glenn Ellenson, Allen Doud, and Gertrude Caldwell, sister Glenda Oxford, brother Glenn (Mickey) Ellenson. She is survived by her three children Peter Markgraf, Heidi (Ken) Brooks and John (Diane) Markgraf; 9 grandchilden Peter Markgraf, Jacob (Ashley) Brooks, Michelle (Karisa) Isenberg, Matthew Markgraf, Allen Markgraf, Elizabeth (Aiden) Deen, Cassie Markgraf, Caleb Brooks, and John Austin Markgraf; and 4 great grandchildren Hadley Brooks, Reagan Brooks, Conlin Brooks & Lucy Deen. Also survived by sister Donna Jiran. A private family service will be held. A public Memorial Service will take place at a later date.