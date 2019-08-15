Home

Macken Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1105 12th Street SouthEast
Rochester, MN 55904
(507) 282-1075
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
5455 50th Ave NW
Rochester, MN
View Map
Diane Cecelia (Tomai) WARD


1940 - 2019
Diane Cecelia (Tomai) WARD Obituary
Age 78 of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Madonna Towers Skilled Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota. Diane was born on September 26, 1940 in Saint Paul, the daughter of Amos and Shirley (McConnell) Tomai. Diane is preceded in death by her parents and brother Edward (Bucky). She is survived by her husband Richard; children Craig Ward, Laura (John) Archbold and Brian Ward; grandchildren Emma and Jack; brother Larry Tomai; and her dearly loved grand dog Whinney. The Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (5455 50th Ave NW) in Rochester with Rev. Thomas Loomis officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Madonna Living Community Foundation. Macken Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.mackenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 15, 2019
