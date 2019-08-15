|
Age 78 of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Madonna Towers Skilled Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota. Diane was born on September 26, 1940 in Saint Paul, the daughter of Amos and Shirley (McConnell) Tomai. Diane is preceded in death by her parents and brother Edward (Bucky). She is survived by her husband Richard; children Craig Ward, Laura (John) Archbold and Brian Ward; grandchildren Emma and Jack; brother Larry Tomai; and her dearly loved grand dog Whinney. The Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (5455 50th Ave NW) in Rochester with Rev. Thomas Loomis officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Madonna Living Community Foundation. Macken Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.mackenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 15, 2019