Born September 16, 1945 in Leavenworth, KS; died of breast cancer on April 10, 2020 in Rochester, MN. Formerly of Duluth and St. Paul suburbs, she most recently lived in Hudson, WI. Retired from Metropolitan Council as Associate General Counsel. Graduated from Chippewa Falls (WI) High School (valedictorian). B.A. from Hamline University (summa cum laude), major in English, member Epsilon Lambda Sigma sorority, with many campus activities, including campus newspaper, editor literary magazine, residence leadership and political club. M.A., J.D. (cum laude, Law Review) from University of Minnesota. Diane was an active volunteer wherever she lived, including Junior League of Duluth (several offices), Chamber of Commerce, Red Cross, Sunday school and church committees, historical societies, and hospitals. An avid reader, Diane belonged to book clubs. She contributed to and edited newsletters for organizations of which she was a member. Survived by daughter, Lynn Cornell MD of Rochester, MN, first husband John Cornell DDS of Two Harbors, three siblings and several cousins. Preceded in death by parents, George and Marie Badman, and second husband Patrick Flynn. Memorial service to be held in Hudson, WI at a future date. Memorial contributions in honor of Diane Cornell may be directed to the St. Croix Valley Foundation.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.