Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home in Austin, Texas. Born on December 19, 1938 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Herbert and June Bement, Diane attended the Summit School, Mount Holyoke College and the University of Minnesota, majoring in psychology and French. After working in St. Paul as a social worker for many years, she met and married Robert (Bob) Devitt in 1968 and together they had 3 children. The family moved to Austin in 1984. Diane was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She befriended everyone she met and was known for her compassionate nature, love of animals, and wonderful sense of humor, which kept her laughing despite some health challenges later in life. Diane was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Bob. She is survived by her children Robert Devitt, Carolyn and husband Brian DeRoeck, Tom and wife Susan Devitt; grandchildren Jack and Grant DeRoeck, Hattie, Robert and William Devitt. She is also survived by her husband of 10 years, Jack Kushner, as well as Jack's son Kevin, wife Brittany and their children Alexander, Madison and Cassandra. Many loving extended family members and friends will miss Diane dearly, as will her cherished dogs Cuddles and Sam. In keeping with her wishes, a family service will be held at a later date. Any memorial contributions may be made to The Rise School of Austin or the Austin Humane Society.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store