Age 67 of Vadnais Heights Passed away April, 15, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend. Diane graduated from Archbishop Murray H.S. in 1970. Diane did foster care along with raising her own children. Later in life, she enjoyed working for the North St. Paul School District as a para-professional. Diane loved spending time with her family, and especially adored her grandchildren. Her care for others shined in herself and others. She also loved spending time with her Magnificent Seven Group of friends, which were moms from the neighborhood in North St. Paul; where they raised their children together and remained friends for life. She had many talents and hobbies, which included golfing, sewing, baking, and drawing. Diane is preceded in death by brother, Timothy Golla; mother, Maureen Golla. Survived by husband, Allan; children, Joseph Johnson (Dante) and Michaela Cronk (Bruce); step children, Sheri, Jeff; grandchildren, Rosabella, Abigail, Brigett and Breanna; step grandchildren, Richard Provo (Kris), Alex (Shayla), Spencer; father, Theodore Golla; brothers, Dale Golla (Mary Kaye) and Keith Golla (Patty); other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Diane's Life will be held at a later date. Private interment in Browerville, MN with immediate family. Please send any memorials to Michaela Cronk, 12916 3rd Street South, Afton, MN 55001. "We love you very much"

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.