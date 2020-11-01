1/1
Diane HINER
A classy Lady who knew how to give a great party. Diane loved to welcome friends and family to her home, which she made as beautiful and cozy as possible. She loved gardening, good food, great conversation, and exploring arts and culture. She grew up in a small town but had a strong sense of adventure, she took every possible chance to travel the world with her husband Gary. Diane battled pancreatic cancer with her normal grace passing on October 16, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held next spring when we can all enjoy a time together.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
