Loving Wife, Mother and Nana Passed away July 12, 2020 after living courageously with cancer for several years. Preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Matthew. Survived by husband, Ken; daughter, Karla (Michael) Warner; son, Ross (Tricia) Wehrle; three worshiped grandchildren, Hawkins, Charley and Oliver; sister, Susan (John) Schnickel; nephews, Andrew (Rachel) Schnickel and Benjamin Schnickel; brother, Ronald (Leanne) Ravey; niece, Kathryn Ravey; brother, George Ravey Jr. Our World Has Changed. Private Family Service and Burial. Celebration Gathering for Public on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4:00-7:30 pm at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul, MN 55106. Memorials please to the American Cancer Society
. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com