Diane JOHNSTON
Age 74, of Woodbury Passed away on August 29, 2020 She is survived by her husband Ronald Johnston and their three children, Kristin (Dirksen), Kevin and Laura (Gulbrandsen). She was a loving and adoring grandmother to 5 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Virginia and Henry Cunningham and her sister Sandra Kunz. Diane worked for St. Paul Public Schools for 33 years and was passionate about giving back to the community. She was active in church, taught Sunday School, supported Twin City-based resources for people in need and volunteered her time and talents on mission trips. Beyond volunteering, Diane enjoyed gardening and traveling. She traveled to many different places with her loving husband Ron over their 50 years together. The family is planning a private celebration but would like to invite those who would like to honor Diane to a visitation at the Wulff Funeral Home in Woodbury on Tuesday, Sept. 8th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. We will be following COVID guidelines at the visitation. In lieu of flowers please donate in Diane's name to the Alzheimer's Association: alz.org. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
