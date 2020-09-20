1/1
Diane LOTHSON
Age 82 Formerly of North St. Paul, MN Passed away on September 10, 2020 from Congestive heart failure. Preceded in death by parents Fred & Mildred Alford; husband Roger Lothson; sister Donna Brady; brother David Alford; stepson Randall Nott. Survived by daughter Lisa Lothson (Joe Dailey); son Eric Lothson; stepchildren Lori Nott and Jeff Nott; one niece and 4 nephews. Memorial Service Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 12:00 Noon with Open House 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at The Gardens of Castle Rock, 26601 Chippendale Ave., Northfield, MN 55057. Outdoor venue with social distancing practices applied. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Episcopal Homes Foundation. Episcopalhomes.org 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
