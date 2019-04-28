|
February 24, 1940 - April 23, 2019 Age 79, of Shoreview. Died peacefully surrounded by family on April 23, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Albert and Mildred Richert. Survived by daughters, Dawn Savard and Donna (Chris) Byron and son David Bollinger; grandchildren, Brian, Andrew and Cassandra Savard, Britani Minke, Tiffany, Nicholas, Jacob and Matthew Byron; great grandchildren, Shawn Byron, Haley and Riley Weber, Arianna, Gabriel, Landan and Wyat; sisters, Lori (Steve) Robey, Linda Kruse and Sara Chinander and many loving nieces and nephews. Diane will be remembered for her sense of humor, quick wit and laughter. She will be forever missed and loved by her family and longtime friends. Memorial Service with Luncheon following: Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11AM (time of sharing 10:00 AM) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview.
