Diane M. DOBOZENSKI
Age 78 Passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. She was born in 1942 in Red Wing, MN to Edward and Geneva Mewhorter and grew up in Newport where she graduated from Park High School in 1959. Diane and David were married in 1960 and lived in St. Paul Park, then moved to Grey Cloud Island. She worked as a cook and secretary and loved cooking, reading, crocheting and listening to music. Preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Diane is survived by her husband of 60 years, David; 3 children, Laura, Mike and Kelly; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; grand children and great-grandchildren. Graveside Service 1 PM, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, St. Paul Park, MN 55071.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
