Diane M. HALVERSON
March 19, 1938 to September 9, 2020 Diane was "mom" to not only her 2 children, but also to her 2 younger brothers and many of her children's friends, "memom" to her grand daughters and "Tops" to her siblings and other relatives. She had a heart of gold. She was survived by her brothers Terry (Lois), Doug, Barry, son Brian, daughter Dawn (Arvind), granddaughters Tia (Steven) and Bailey, great granddaughter Peyton, along with many nieces and nephews. Diane loved dogs and supported the ASPCA yearly! Diane was the glue that held our family together through everything! She will be sorely missed by all. Rest In Peace! We Love You!




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 18, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

