|
|
Age 75, of Maplewood Passed away September 11, 2019 She was preceded in death by her husband William, and her sister Audrey Ricci. Surviving are her two children: Steven (Genevieve) Tyykila, Kay (Matthew) Zeamer; 2 grand children Kathryn and Morgan Tyykila, and a brother Gary (Marlys) Kupferschmidt. Services will be held 11 AM Friday Sept 20th at Beaver Lake Lutheran Church 2280 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.Wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 16, 2019