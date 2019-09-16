Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Beaver Lake Lutheran Church
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Beaver Lake Lutheran Church
2280 Stillwater Ave E
Maplewood, MN
Diane M. TYKILLA

Diane M. TYKILLA
Age 75, of Maplewood Passed away September 11, 2019 She was preceded in death by her husband William, and her sister Audrey Ricci. Surviving are her two children: Steven (Genevieve) Tyykila, Kay (Matthew) Zeamer; 2 grand children Kathryn and Morgan Tyykila, and a brother Gary (Marlys) Kupferschmidt. Services will be held 11 AM Friday Sept 20th at Beaver Lake Lutheran Church 2280 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.Wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 16, 2019
