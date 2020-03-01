|
Age 62, of St. Paul, MN Passed peacefully at Cardigan Ridge Senior Living on 2/22/20 after a 4 year battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Eleanor Hardin; brother, David; uncles, Roger Volk, Milton Erickson, Omar (Adeline) Hardin; aunt, Wanda (Earl) Krech/(Ray) Alt. She was dearly loved and survived by nephews, Derek Hardin, Ramon and Mario Garcia; niece "little" Loura Garcia-Potter; sister-in-law, Loura Lee Garcia; aunts, Bette Erickson and Joyce Volk and many extended family and friends. She was born 10/31/1957 and graduated from Washington High School in 1975. She worked in customer service for Deluxe Corporation, Minnesota Diversified Industries, Gross Given Manufac-turing, Handi Medical Supply, and most recently O'Reilly Auto Parts where she developed many friendships over the years. She loved sports, motorcycles, cars, children, shoes, glass collections, music, concerts, karaoke, pet sitting, and Colorado Bulldogs. Other favorite pastimes included: ceramics, road trips, camping, and reading. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, love for children, devotion to Lutheran Faith, and commitment to her family and friends. Special thank you to Fairview hospice team, Cardigan nursing staff and Pastor Dan for helping Diane find her peace to be reunited with her mom, dad and brother. She will be forever in our hearts. Memorials preferred to . In honor of her wishes, there will not be a memorial service. Diane selflessly donated her body to the University of MN Anatomy Bequest Program.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020