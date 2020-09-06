1/
Diane Marie NOLAN
Age 62, of Hastings Passed away suddenly September 1, 2020 She is survived by her husband James "Jim" Nolan; son, Nathan Nolan; daughter, Michelle Hawkins; her son-in-law Jake Hawkins; granddaughter Quinn Diane Hawkins; mother Mary Walsh; sisters Fran (Delos Nokleby) Walsh, Teresa (Steve) Dropkin; brother John (Jacque) Walsh; brothers- and sisters-in-law Peter (Mary) Nolan, John (Vicky) Nolan, Steve (Deb) Nolan, Kathy (Richard) King, Margaret Nolan (Richard Shaw), Tom (Patty) Nolan, Dave (JoAnn) Nolan, Jeff (Lynn) Nolan; godchildren Brian Nolan, Laura Collins, Garrett Nolan, Rebecca Nolan; a host of nieces, nephews, other extended family; countless dear friends. She is preceded in death and has been embraced by her father, Clarence Walsh; father- and mother-in-law, Philip and Lorraine Nolan; angel baby Hawkins. For reasons still unknown, God wanted her now. He set her free. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 10 at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Starkson Family life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings and from 9:30-10:30 am on Thursday also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation in her honor.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
