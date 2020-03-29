Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane PETERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Marie (Sandell) PETERSON


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Marie (Sandell) PETERSON Obituary
Age 59, of Chisago City, Minnesota Passed away due to a chronic disease, Lupus, on March 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by parents, David and Donna Sandell; and brother, David Jr. She is survived by husband, Boyd; sister, Debra Pollard; niece, Rachel; grandnieces, Autumn and Elise Whitehurst; stepdaughters, Katie (Gary) Nelson, Anna (Gary) Zauner; grandchildren, Lucas, Grant, Bailey, Daylen; other family members and friends. Services are currently pending. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -