Age 59, of Chisago City, Minnesota Passed away due to a chronic disease, Lupus, on March 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by parents, David and Donna Sandell; and brother, David Jr. She is survived by husband, Boyd; sister, Debra Pollard; niece, Rachel; grandnieces, Autumn and Elise Whitehurst; stepdaughters, Katie (Gary) Nelson, Anna (Gary) Zauner; grandchildren, Lucas, Grant, Bailey, Daylen; other family members and friends. Services are currently pending. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020