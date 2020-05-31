Age 59 of Chisago City Passed away on March 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the time of remembrance. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62. Please call for additional information. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.