February 2, 1946 — December 3, 2019 Diane passed away at Zumbrota Health Services where she was a resident for 2 1/2 years. Diane was a Ramsey County social worker for over 30 years. She volunteered at MORE Development for many years as an English As Second Language teacher. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas, Sr. and Constance; and brother-in-law, Gene Fox. Survived by sister, Marilyn Fox of Denver, CO; brother, Thomas, Jr. (Cindy) of Rochester, MN; and 7 nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 10 at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1095 DeSoto St., St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Parkinson's Foundation or St. Jude's Hospital. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019