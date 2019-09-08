|
|
Age 76 of West St. Paul Passed away September 4, 2019 peacefully at home. Preceded in death by parents, brother and one sister. Survived by sister Jean (Shields) Anderson; seven children (Allan, Paul, Matthew, Rachel, Theodore, Elizabeth and Monica); seven grandchildren (Danette, Joanna, David, Justin, John, Madeline and Joseph); and many members of her extended family and friends. Diane was a very strong, independent woman who loved the Lord and her family. Her courageousness of spirit and Irish spunk will be missed. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday at the Church of the Assumption, 51 W. 7th Street, St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Monday at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 W Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019