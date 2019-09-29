Home

Devoted and joy filled follower of Jesus Age 82, of Oakdale, formerly Gibbon, MN Diane fell asleep in the Lord on September 26, 2019 surrounded by the loving care of her family. Survived by her husband John of 61 years; three children, Nora (John) Foster, Clay (Carol) Ohlemann, and Renee (Todd) Messner; nine grand-children; eight great grandchildren (and two more on the way this December). Also survived by her beloved brothers, Dennis (Nina) Runck and Lowell Runck. Diane enjoyed nature, fishing and golf. She especially had a life-long love of being in a boat and on a lake. She also enjoyed painting and singing in choirs. Diane had a deep faith in and love for her Savior, Jesus. She served faithfully in many ministries and leaves a wonderful legacy of children and grandchildren that walk in the Lord and serve in ministry. Prayer was a daily discipline and she filled many journals and updated her written lists as her family grew. She was beautiful inside and out with love of her Savior shining through her actions. Born September 22, 1937 in Springfield, MN to William L. and Nora (Isaksen) Runck, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elaine Erickson; brothers-in-law, Ronald Olson, Ken Erickson and Raymond Plotz; sisters-in-law, Diane Runck and Audrey Plotz. Visitation at 10am Friday, October 4th followed by 11am memorial service at WOODBURY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7380 Afton Road. Interment at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Sanborn MN, Saturday, October 5th. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
