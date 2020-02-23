|
Age 83 of Andover Passed away on February 16, 2020 Diane was born on September 22, 1937 in Alexander to Wallace and Signe Olson of Evansville, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Evansville Covenant Church and grew up on the family dairy farm in Evansville where she graduated in 1955. After graduating she attended McPhail School for Music in Minneapolis. On June 13, 1959 Diane married Larry Torgrimson in Evansville and they were blessed with one daughter, Michele. She enjoyed traveling, singing in many choirs and in Sweet Adeline's. She faithfully worked for Northwest Airlines for over 50 years and was a secretary for numerous Vice Presidents. Preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Signe Olson and infant granddaughter, Jessie Batts. Survived by her husband, Larry Torgrimson of Andover, MN; daughter, Michele (Jason) Batts of Ramsey, MN; granddaughters, Rachel and Sarah Batts; brother, John (Donna) Olson of Fergus Falls; and numerous, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1 pm with a visitation one hour prior at Living Word Christian Center, 9201 75th Ave N, Brooklyn Park. Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home Andover 763-767-7373 www.thurston-deshaw.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020