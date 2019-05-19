|
|
Age 86, of Burnsville Formerly of Edina Went to her eternal home on April 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Donald, who died on January 31, 2019; daughter, Jeanne; and grandson, Regis. She is survived by children Barb, Chattanooga, TN, Elizabeth (Darren), Mark (Colleen) and Mike, 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grand-children. Also grieving her loss are two sisters, Jan DeKarske, St. Paul Park and Susie Jarvis, Sheboygan, WI; and brother Dick (Beth), West Chester, PA. Born near Sheboygan, WI, where she met and wed Don, Diane studied pediatric nursing in Chicago, IL. She also worked many years at General Mills. Contact the family at [email protected] gmail.com. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, at 11:00 AM at Colonial Church of Edina. A light lunch will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Hospice, or Colonial Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019