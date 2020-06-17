Age 80, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Bernice Mead; sister, Mary (Terrill) Scates; twin infant brothers, Joseph and Francis Mead; and half-sister, Bernice Young. Survived by loving husband of 41 years, Donald "Don"; children, Kendra (Kevin) Whinnery and Douglas (Venus Mesner); grandchildren, McKenna Porath, Nate Amos, Emmett, Grace and Owen Whinnery; sisters, Lenora (Robert) Black and Gwendolyn (Steven) Holets; and many nieces and nephews. Diane taught for many years in numerous Catholic schools throughout the state of Minnesota. She enjoyed sewing, antiquing and gardening. Public visitation 9:00-10:30 AM, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016 with private Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville, MN. 651-459-2483