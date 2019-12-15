|
Age 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on December 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dante and June Sabetti; uncle, Warren Anderson. Diane will be deeply missed by her husband, Fred; daughters, Jenna and Kayla Roska; sister, Dawn (Barry) Yarbrough; brother, Dean (Sarah) Sabetti; nieces, Kimberly (Dustin) Fothergill, Maria and Kristina Sabetti; nephews, Loren Sabetti, Joel (Lori) and Mark (Jenna) Woodward. Diane was a people person. She enjoyed working at Kohls and being with her coworkers. Diane loved animals, reading, walking the beach, and was an avid coffee drinker. She especially loved caring for family dog, Maya, and grand-kitties, Kaia and Aria. Diane will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Service of remembrance will take place at 2pm on Saturday, December 21 at WULFF FUNERAL HOME, 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul. Visitation will begin at 1pm. Memorials preferred. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019