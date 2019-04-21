Home

Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Saint Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
Age 75 Of Forest Lake Died Friday, April 12, 2019 following a determined battle with Leukemia. She will be deeply missed and remembered as a loving mother, grandma, sister and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Maurine Kehr; great-grandson, Jaxon Alton; brother-in-law, Terrance Diegneau. She is survived by her devoted children, Maurine Alton (Michelle), Greg Alton (Angela), Kenneth Alton, Timothy Alton, Michelle Murphy (Todd), Shari Setzer (Kurt); step-son, Joseph Deutsch (Pamela); grandchildren, Jackie, Matthew, Andrew, Mikenzie, Chelsea, Kassandra, Samantha, Logan, Alexis, Gage, Kendra, Faith; great-grand-children, Marissa, Kaydence; siblings, Cheryl Diegneau, Richard Kehr (Connie), Debra Larson (Thomas); nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Erica Warlick for getting Diane through this battle and helping her to find peace. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment at Elmhurst Cemetery, St. Paul, Minnesota. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
