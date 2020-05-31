Age 76, of Park Rapids, MN Formerly of Woodbury and Cottage Grove, MN Died peacefully with her two children at her side on May 26 at Essentia Hospital. Born August 16, 1943, in Kenmare, ND. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Selina Wirtz and her late husband of 43 years, Robert Anderson. Survived by daughter Roxanne (Russ) Lovro, son Robert (Nancy), grandsons Jason (Jaimie), Justin (Samantha), great grandchildren Kylie, Emilee, Paige and unborn granddaughter, brothers Gary (Judy), Ronnie (Audrey), Ken (Barb), sister Donna (Jay), special aunt and uncle Marge and Rod Caufield, special dog Mitzi, and cat Chloe. A loving mother and giver, Dianna was a remarkable cook and baker. She enjoyed preparing meals and baking for her family and friends. Dianna had a zest for people and animals. She never saw a person who she wouldn't talk to or an animal she wouldn't pet. When asked how she wanted to be remembered Dianna replied, "that I had a love of life and family and friends of all kinds and also animals." Also preceded in death by granddaughter Crystal and godchild Tracy. Because of the Corona Virus a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Dianna at Saint Rita's Catholic Church. Memorial donations in memory of Dianna may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation or Humane Society. 651-459-2483