Age 74, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, at her home in New Richmond, WI on Monday, September 2, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Jeunai Hartmann (Bill Gifford), Danielle (Greg) Webb, Brittany Drury; and two sisters, Patty Swanson and Denise Berman. Dee was born on April 16, 1945, in Manitowoc, WI, to Marge and Leonard Peterson, and Don Pierson. She was a 1969 graduate of Madison General School of Nursing. Dee was a loving mother, dedicated nurse, gifted gardener, and a free spirit who loved to travel, hike and scuba dive. She reached people in a deep and positive way with her sense of humor and caring and compassionate nature, and was known to bring beautiful bouquets of fresh cut flowers from her garden to brighten her patients' days, just one of the ways she shined her light on those around her. Family, friends and others whose lives Dee touched are invited to her celebration of life to share stories, grieve, support one another and, of course, just chat - September 18th from 4-8pm (sharing at 5pm) at BRADSHAW FUNERAL HOME, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN 55082. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019