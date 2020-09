Loving Wife, Mother Grandma & Great-Grandma Age 84, long time resident of Bayport, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Survived by her loving husband of 63 years, and her three sons, Scott, Tim and Todd. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Lakeside Park, 95 Central Avenue, Bayport, MN, 55003. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Masks will be provided by the family.