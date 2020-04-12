|
Loving Wife, Mother Grandma & Great-Grandma Age 84, long time resident of Bayport, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Irving Dahlin and brother Richard "Dick" Dahlin. Survived by her loving husband, Jim of 63 years, sisters Joann (Bumps) Woolsey, Gail Alanko, brother Jim "Turk" Dahlin and her 3 sons Scott (Janet), Tim (Jean) and Todd (friend Vicki). Her grandchildren: Scottie, Nicholas (Erin) Radke, Danielle (Garry) Dombrock, Kelsie (Mat) Henderson, Nanci (Carl) Cunningham, Megan (Dieter) Wilke, Chad, Coltan Radke and 9 great grandchildren, along with many relatives and friends all of whom she cherished dearly. Dianne worked for Andersen Windows for a short time then finished her career at Stillwater Junior High School. She loved spending her time at the family cabin on the North Shore in Hovland. She also loved traveling, playing bridge, cribbage, quilting and many other crafts. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. THE MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR DIANNE WILL BE POSTPONED UNTIL A LATER DATE. WE WILL PROVIDE UPDATED DETAILS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020