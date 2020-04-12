Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne RADKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Dorothy RADKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne Dorothy RADKE Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother Grandma & Great-Grandma Age 84, long time resident of Bayport, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Irving Dahlin and brother Richard "Dick" Dahlin. Survived by her loving husband, Jim of 63 years, sisters Joann (Bumps) Woolsey, Gail Alanko, brother Jim "Turk" Dahlin and her 3 sons Scott (Janet), Tim (Jean) and Todd (friend Vicki). Her grandchildren: Scottie, Nicholas (Erin) Radke, Danielle (Garry) Dombrock, Kelsie (Mat) Henderson, Nanci (Carl) Cunningham, Megan (Dieter) Wilke, Chad, Coltan Radke and 9 great grandchildren, along with many relatives and friends all of whom she cherished dearly. Dianne worked for Andersen Windows for a short time then finished her career at Stillwater Junior High School. She loved spending her time at the family cabin on the North Shore in Hovland. She also loved traveling, playing bridge, cribbage, quilting and many other crafts. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. THE MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR DIANNE WILL BE POSTPONED UNTIL A LATER DATE. WE WILL PROVIDE UPDATED DETAILS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -