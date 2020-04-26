Loving Mother, Nana, Great Nana and Sister Age 83 of Little Canada. Passed away on April 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Billy Ray "Bill"; daughter, Cathy; sisters, Eilleen Payette & Colleen (Jim) Smith. Survived by children, Terry, Lisa (Chuck) Meier, Richard, & Julie (Jeff) Stanley; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Jan) Dawson, Garry (Lyn) Dawson, Joseph (Trudy) Dawson, & Michelle (Richard) Coe. Memorial Mass to be held at St. Ambrose of Woodbury Catholic Church after the social ban has been lifted. Full notice later. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.