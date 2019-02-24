|
Age 72, died on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Floyd, NY, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 21, 1946 in Malden, MA to Walter and Marjorie Preble. She was a 1964 Graduate of Woburn High School, Woburn, MA. Dianne married Leon Glenna on May 8, 1976 in Melrose, MA. After which they began their lives together in Stillwater/St. Paul, MN. There, Dianne worked for St. Paul Travelers Insurance Company where she retired after a long active career. She developed many life-long bonds with people that she cherished deeply and some that she traveled the world with. Dianne was always happiest spending time with her husband, gathering with her large and loving family and traveling with her friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and parents. Dianne will be very missed by her surviving loved ones; brothers George & Anne Preble of MA, Walter Preble III of FL, David Preble of FL, Stephen & Cathy Preble of NY; father-in-law Joseph Glenna of MN; brother-in-law Christopher & Sandy Glenna of MN; sister-in-law Linda Swagger of MN; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A celebration of Dianne's life will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, 3:00PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater with a gathering of family and friends 1 hour prior to the service. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019