Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
North Branch, MN
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
North Branch, MN
Dianne E. KREMER

Dianne E. KREMER Obituary
Age 76 Passed away peacefully in her sleep early June 5th, 2019. She is survived by son Kevin, daughter Kristen, favorite son-in-law Christopher, grandchildren Thomas, Zachary and Mary, sister Cheryl, brother Russell, and many others. Dianne was an artist with a gift for lifelike portraits of people. Dianne loved decorating, gardening, playing piano, and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all. Visitation at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM June 15th, 2019 St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, North Branch, MN. Burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Branch.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 13, 2019
