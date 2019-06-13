|
Age 76 Passed away peacefully in her sleep early June 5th, 2019. She is survived by son Kevin, daughter Kristen, favorite son-in-law Christopher, grandchildren Thomas, Zachary and Mary, sister Cheryl, brother Russell, and many others. Dianne was an artist with a gift for lifelike portraits of people. Dianne loved decorating, gardening, playing piano, and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all. Visitation at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM June 15th, 2019 St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, North Branch, MN. Burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Branch.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 13, 2019