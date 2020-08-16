Age 79, of Oakdale, MN Formerly of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 11, 2020. Preceded in death by her sons, Timothy and Robert; parents, Louis and Idell Dahlstrom; brother, Donald Dahlstrom; sisters, Darlene Dahlstrom, Dvionne Claybaugh; brother-in-law, Donald Rasmussen; sisters-in-law, Joyce Bagne, Cathy Dahlstrom; dear friend Dory Creel. Survived by loving husband of 59 years, Bill; daughter, Pam Frank (Darren Garloff); bonus daughter, Cindy Creel; former son-in-law, Tom Frank; grandchildren, Timothy Frank, Julia Frank, Brittany Fahl (Brian), Brady Garloff (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Aila Garloff and Wyatt Fahl; brothers, Dale Dahlstrom, Duane Dahlstrom (Vicki); sister-in-law, Darlene Bilotta and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Due to COVID 19, services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota.









