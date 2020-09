Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 79 of Oakdale, MN Formerly of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020. Celebration of Life Saturday, September 26 at Richard Walton Park, 1584 Hadley Ave N, Oakdale, MN 55128. Gathering at 11am, Service at 12pm with a luncheon to follow. We invite you to bring a chair.









