|
|
Age 85, of St. Paul Professor Emerita of the College of Education, University of Minnesota, passed away peacefully March 18, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Albert and Iona Monson and beloved cat, Sophie. Survived by loving sister Gratia (Tom) Lee, nephew Jon (Jill) Lee, nieces Andrea (Stephen) Quist and Allison (Kevin) Denesen, one great-niece, six great-nephews, special friend Dr. Sam Sebesta and many, many other cherished friends. Dianne earned a B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. in Education from the University of Minnesota. After graduating in 1966, she became a professor at the University of Washington, achieving full professorship in 1974. She returned to the University of Minnesota in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction in 1982 and retired in 1997. She received the Arbuthnot Award in 1993 and was inducted into the International Reading Association Hall of Fame in 1997. In addition to many scholarly articles, her publications include contributions to EXPERIENCING CHILDREN'S LITERATURE and co-authorship of the 6th edition of CHILDREN AND BOOKS. Dianne's love of teaching and mentoring young teachers led her to serve several professional organizations, such as the Caldecott and Newbery Award Committees, committees of the National Council of Teachers of English and the U.S. Board on Books for Young People. Dianne treasured her relationships with friends, former students and colleagues around the world. She was a world traveler who loved opera and classical music. Not having children of her own, she was considered a surrogate parent by her nieces and nephew. They loved to make her laugh and she shared her love of reading with them and their children. Her family will miss her wonderful sense of humor that kept her vibrant to the end. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Neighbors, Inc. or Luther Memorial Church ELCA, both in S. St. Paul, MN, or to Compass Housing Alliance, Seattle, WA. Celebration of Life will be held when conditions permit. Notice will be posted at a later date. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612 869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020