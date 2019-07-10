|
|
Age 78 Currently resided in Palisade, MN, died on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019. She lost a heroic battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and was with her family at the time of her passing. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents, Ruth and Ted David; grandson, Ryan; brothers-in-law, Matthew, Eugene, Dick; and sister-in-law, Judy. Survived by, children, Lorena (Mark), Mitchel (Amy), Michael (Dave), Veronica (Jim), Gerald Jr. (Jamie), and Mark (Julie); 17 grandchildren,; 8 great grandchildren; sisters Judith and Lynda (Dave); sisters-in-law Monica (Ray) and Caroline; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends that we all consider family. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11am Friday, July 12 at St. Ambrose of Woodbury (4125 Woodbury Dr., Woodbury, MN 55129). Visitation one hour prior at the church. Burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611). Forever the optimist, she saw the beauty in all things and was a cheerleader to all. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 10, 2019