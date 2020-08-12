Dianne WADELL

Age 74 Passed away Thursday, August 6 at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby following a 4 year battle with cancer. She was born in St. Paul to Oscar and Grace Sternquist. She is survived by her loving husband Bill; Sons: Michael Daddario, Todd Daddario (Kim); granddaughter Elena; sister Dorie; brothers: Dale (Anna) and John (Linda); and her very special God daughter Courtney. She worked in health care facilities in the Twin Cities for many years as a director of food services. She loved reading thrillers and mystery novels, and also liked watching Perry Mason, and old movies. She was a kind and wonderful person, and lived a good life of 74 years. Due to COVID 19 There will be a small family Celebration of Life next Saturday, August 15. Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin assisted with arrangements. www.srtfuneral.com