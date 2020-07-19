Dick SCHOONOVER

Age 84 of Woodbury Passed away on July 9, 2020 Preceded in death by grandson, Patrick. Survived by wife of 64 years, Beryl; sons, Jeff (London Savant), Scott and Mike (Gayle); grand children, Alyssa, Lindsay (Ben), Courtney, Abby (Drew), Anna and Matthew; great grandchildren, Jaxon, Maddox, Keegan and Josie; sister, Jody Roche (Michael); and nephew Ronan (Rebecca). Dick graduated from Murray HS in 1955 where he played Football, Basketball & Baseball, earning a letter in all 3 sports over four years, It is also where he met the love of his life Beryl. Dick and Beryl were married in 1956 and started their family in St. Paul. Dick went to work for his Dad, Chuck at the family business — Schoonover Auto Rebuild, taking it over in the mid 60's after Chuck's early passing. Dick and Beryl built a home in Shoreview and raised their family. Dick balanced small business ownership with family time. He encouraged the boys to be active in sports and helped them develop a love of the game…..Especially Hockey. Over the years Dick coached Legion ball, Little Lakes-Little League and Lake Region Youth Hockey. He was a student of the game and he shared his competitive spirit with all who played for him. In addition to his love for family, Dick loved the family business. In 1973 he moved Schoonover Auto Rebuild to Shoreview. Dick was an innovator and was always two steps ahead of the competition. He set the bar high for customer service & quality and made sure his employees had the best tools, equipment & training available. During his leadership he grew the company to a nationally recognized repair facility. He became involved in the Collision Repair Industry, serving on many boards & committees at the State & National level for ASA, ASC, ICAR and others. Dick helped develop legislation, rules and procedures granting rights to consumers and leveling the playing field with auto insurers. In his spare time, Dick gave back to the community that meant so much to him. Besides coaching youth sports, he served on the Northwest YMCA board, was a Roseville Rotarian and sponsored many youth teams year after year. He & Beryl enjoyed golfing and were members @ Midland Hills and Indian Hills Golf clubs. He was an avid reader and would read anything related to news, politics and business. He also loved cars and shared that love with his sons. Dick was a man of many talents; businessman, entrepreneur, visionary, mentor, coach. Most importantly, he was a loving man who would do anything for his family. His drive for excellence, integrity, hard work and dedication proved anything could be achieved, and any obstacle could be overcome and often used the phrase "Tough Mustang" to encourage family members. With Beryl at his side, Dick passed away at home. The Schoonover family would like to thank the care givers from St. Therese and CareAparent, who provided comfort, care, companionship and support while Dick was in Hospice. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Patrick Schoonover Heart Foundation www.playforpatrick.org
or King of Kings Lutheran Church, Woodbury www.kingofkingswoodbury.org