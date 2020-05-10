Dionicio CARDENAS
Age 95 of St. Paul, MN Died May 2, 2020 Born in Devine TX. Survived by wife Victoria Cardenas, children Michael, Ronald (Kathy), Donald (Dawn), Nick (Juleen), Cynthia (Scott) Ehrman, Alice, Mark (Lisa), 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. WWII veteran, gardener, fisherman, musician, beloved man. Private service planned, burial at Fort Snelling. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Thinking of you at this sad time. Fond memories of breakfast on our way to school.
Tiki Einum
Friend
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tiki Einum
Coworker
