Age 95 of St. Paul, MN Died May 2, 2020 Born in Devine TX. Survived by wife Victoria Cardenas, children Michael, Ronald (Kathy), Donald (Dawn), Nick (Juleen), Cynthia (Scott) Ehrman, Alice, Mark (Lisa), 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. WWII veteran, gardener, fisherman, musician, beloved man. Private service planned, burial at Fort Snelling. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.