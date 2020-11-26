Age 89 On November 23, 2020, Dolly Goral, age 89, longtime resident of South St. Paul and Marine-on-St. Croix, peacefully accepted the Lord's invitation to reunite with loved ones that have gone before her. She'll be joyfully welcomed by brothers, sisters, parents, friends and Don, her beloved husband of nearly 67 years. As a young woman, Dolly had endless energy. She treasured the life-long friendships with girlfriends of the "Dix Amis" (Ten Friends), often speaking of the closeness they shared as their membership grew and each had family. Time and relocation has since changed some zip codes, but the support network they developed within "Club" still endures. After raising her family, Dolly embarked on a successful 30-year career in real estate sales and management. Although she earned numerous sales performance awards, the achievement she most valued was the success of the agents she mentored. Always a champion of the underdog, her energy and rapport with those agents made each feel valued and helped in the establishment of their careers. In retirement, Dolly's pastimes included caring for her 250-pot indoor botanical garden at home, enjoying the St. Croix River with Don on their cruiser "Splashdance", decorating all-out every Christmas and hosting family and friends. Dolly leaves behind the many lives she touched with kindness and compassion, including five children; Merrisue (Dean) Soutor; Kathy; Don (Brenda); Gaye (George) Kryzer; and Rob (Naomi); twenty-two grand children and great-grandchildren; sister, Susan Reynolds; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Locke, Carol Foley and Sandy Goral; brother-in-law, Bill Goral; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the pandemic and concerns for the health and safety of family and friends, please know that attendance, while welcome, is unnecessary, though thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. Masks are respectfully requested of all attendees. An outdoor family service will be held through Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights, on Saturday, Nov 28, at 1:00 pm followed by internment at Oak Hill Cemetery, 243 - 16th Ave. No., South St. Paul. Memorials to the Serbian Hall, c/o Business Manager, 6104 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN 55416. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com