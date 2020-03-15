|
Age 89 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away March 11, 2020 Preceded by husband Wallace; sisters Rosemary Sekora & Geraldine Renstrom. Survived by three sons Bruce (Nancy), Michael (Geraldine) & Timothy (Ladona) Cadwell; 5 grandchildren & 3 great grand children. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am Wednesday (3-18-20) at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 749 South 6th Ave., South St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020