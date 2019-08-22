|
|
Age 91 Passed to glory Sunday, August 18, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Walter; granddaughter Katie; brother Vern; sisters Ruby, Lois, and Verna. Survived by sons, Rev. Wallace (Cindy) and Paul (Barb); grand children Teresa, Sara (Dan) Johnson, Alan and JaciLyn; great grandchildren Nikolas, Lydia and Gwenyth; brother John (Shirley) Lekander, nephews, nieces and cousins. Longtime member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in St. Louis Park. Her faith and family were the most important things in her life. Funeral service at 2pm (1pm visitation) on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Vista Lutheran Church (formerly Wooddale Lutheran Church) 4003 Wooddale Ave. S, St. Louis Park, MN 55416. Private interment on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to Vista Lutheran Church. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 22, 2019