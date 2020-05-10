Age 96 Passed away May 4, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia. Laurie is survived by her son George Jr. (Carrie), grandchildren Jericho and Jessica, sisters Donna Marquardt (Fond du Lac, WI), Connie Brummond (Darboy, WI) and many nieces and nephews. Born in Fond du Lac, WI in 1923, she then married and settled in St. Paul, MN in 1957. Over the years she was very involved in the Ramsey Hill neighborhood restoration, Model Cities, Cathedral Church of St. Paul and St. Emily's Church in Emily, MN. Later after retiring in Jupiter, FL, she became involved in the Jupiter Dunes Preservation and Burt Reynolds Theater. The family wishes to thank the Allina Hospice Team and all of the aids at Shoreview Senior Living, particularly Mariah. A private family service will be held later this year. Her remains will be joining George's at their lake home in Outing, MN. Laurie was a gentle spirit with a kind word for all. She now is with her husband George, the love of her life, sipping martinis on God's front porch.









