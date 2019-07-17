Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION
3115 N. Victoria St.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION
3115 N. Victoria St.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores C. ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores C. ANDERSON Obituary
Age 93, of Roseville Beloved Mother and Grandmother Passed away July 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Wendell Anderson. Survived by children, Lance (Lorrie), Dale (Carin), and Wendee; grandchildren, Olivia, Lukas, and Linnea; other family and friends. Dolores was an award-winning baker with over 848 fair prize ribbons won over 64 continuous years. She enjoyed entertaining and sharing her baking with family, friends, and neighbors. A good dessert was an essential part of every meal. Traveling anywhere always interested her, whether to visit a friend or to go on vacation. She was proud of her Swedish heritage and loved all things Swedish. Special thanks to the Bonaventure community for all their support in allowing Dolores to live independently in her home of 29 years. Funeral service 11AM Saturday July 20 at LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, 3115 N. Victoria St., Roseville. Interment Sunset Memorial Park following luncheon at the church. Visitation at church from 9:30-11 AM Saturday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now