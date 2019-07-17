|
|
Age 93, of Roseville Beloved Mother and Grandmother Passed away July 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Wendell Anderson. Survived by children, Lance (Lorrie), Dale (Carin), and Wendee; grandchildren, Olivia, Lukas, and Linnea; other family and friends. Dolores was an award-winning baker with over 848 fair prize ribbons won over 64 continuous years. She enjoyed entertaining and sharing her baking with family, friends, and neighbors. A good dessert was an essential part of every meal. Traveling anywhere always interested her, whether to visit a friend or to go on vacation. She was proud of her Swedish heritage and loved all things Swedish. Special thanks to the Bonaventure community for all their support in allowing Dolores to live independently in her home of 29 years. Funeral service 11AM Saturday July 20 at LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, 3115 N. Victoria St., Roseville. Interment Sunset Memorial Park following luncheon at the church. Visitation at church from 9:30-11 AM Saturday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 17, 2019