|
|
Age 92 Formerly of St. Paul and Bloomington, passed away February 11, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Bernie; parents, Albert & Gladys Siegel. Survived by sons, Stephen (Barbara) and Jack (Rhoda); grandchildren, Naomi Liebo (Brian Holly), Aaron Liebo (Heather), Max Liebo (Kanako Morikawa), Greta Liebo, Sam Liebo (Marie LaVictoire); great-grandchildren, Cecelia, Bodie, Asher, Misha, Emmeline, Everson; brother, Joseph Siegel (Barbara); sister, Sheila Paley; also many loving nieces & nephews. Graveside service 12 noon, MONDAY, February 17th, FT. SNELLING NATIONAL CEMETERY, 7601 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis (Assembly Area #2). Memorials preferred to donor's favorite charity. SHIVA at 5729 Kemrich Drive, Edina, Monday evening 7 pm. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020