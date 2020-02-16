Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
More Obituaries for Dolores LIEBO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores D. LIEBO

Dolores D. LIEBO Obituary
Age 92 Formerly of St. Paul and Bloomington, passed away February 11, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Bernie; parents, Albert & Gladys Siegel. Survived by sons, Stephen (Barbara) and Jack (Rhoda); grandchildren, Naomi Liebo (Brian Holly), Aaron Liebo (Heather), Max Liebo (Kanako Morikawa), Greta Liebo, Sam Liebo (Marie LaVictoire); great-grandchildren, Cecelia, Bodie, Asher, Misha, Emmeline, Everson; brother, Joseph Siegel (Barbara); sister, Sheila Paley; also many loving nieces & nephews. Graveside service 12 noon, MONDAY, February 17th, FT. SNELLING NATIONAL CEMETERY, 7601 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis (Assembly Area #2). Memorials preferred to donor's favorite charity. SHIVA at 5729 Kemrich Drive, Edina, Monday evening 7 pm. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
