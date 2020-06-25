Age 92 of Burnsville Passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 surrounded by her five children. Preceded in death by her husband, Roy. Survived by her children: Diane (Rick) Zaske, Kirk (Julie), Glenn (Louise), Joyce Komorouski and David (Julie); grandchildren: Matthew (Renee') Zaske, Michelle (Kyle) Koren, Kristi (Bryce) Peterson, Karl Detlefsen, Keith (Jaye) Detlefsen, Kent ( Kelley) Detlefsen, Erik (Julie) Detlefsen, Katie (McKinley) Dahl, Sara Detlefsen and Hailey Detlefsen; great grandchildren: Brooklyn, Evelyn, Mackenzie, Tanner, Kaitlynn, Cole, Taylor, Beau, Jagr, Keegan, Kollins and Lucy; siblings: Betty and Donnie (Jean); sister-in-law, Laverne and brothers-in-law: Deane (Shirley) and Paul (Barb); also by other loving relatives and friends. Memorial service, 11am Thursday, July 2, 2020, at White Funeral Home (12804 Nicollet Ave.) Burnsville. Memorial Visitation one hour prior to the service from 10-11am. Interment of ashes Fort Snelling. The family understands the limitations of many people coming to the service due to Covid-19. Online expressions of sympathy or a card are very much appreciated and are a great way to show your condolences if you are unable to attend the service. www.whitefuneralhomes.com 952 894 5080
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.