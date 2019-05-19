|
|
Age 101, of Hastings, MN, formerly of St. Paul Park, MN. She was born Dec. 9, 1917 and passed away May 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Mary Wagner; her husband, Jerome of 63 years; siblings, Greg Wagner of Miesville, MN, Sr. Mary Anthony Wagner OSB of St Benedicts, St. Joseph, MN. Dolores is survived by sons, Tom (Sharon), Gary (Sue Marshall) and Dave (Diane); grandsons Timm (Roze), Todd (Molly) and Troy (Jody); great grandkids, Samuel, Brady, Ellie, Connor, Jacob, Zack, Austin and Emma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 23, at 11:00 A.M. at Regina Memorial Chapel, 1175 Nininger Rd., Hastings, MN 55033. A Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to Mass at the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Regina Chapel Fund. The family would like to thank Regina Assisted Living for taking such good care of her, and special thanks to the wonderful women on 3rd floor for their devotion the last 6 years.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019